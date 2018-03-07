Mary Trumble

TRUMBLE, MARY CECILIA of Goodrich; died March 7, 2018; she was 86.

Born February 29, 1932 in York, Pennsylvania to the late John A. and Genevieve M. (nee: Freshour) Prokopy; she married Henry B. Trumble on August 8, 1952 in Ferndale, Michigan. He died June 30, 2014. She is survived by five children, John Trumble, Robert (Barbara Ratliff) Trumble, Jerry Trumble, Krist (Denise) Trumble and Sandy Rogers; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Mary was a former member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 from VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Care Team Hospice. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com