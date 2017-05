Mathew C. Mersino. of Oxford died May 20, 2017.

He was 94.

Husband of Faye for 68 years; father of Brad (Patti) Mersino, Rod (Karen) Mersino, Lana (Joe) Quisenberry, Randy Mersino, Valerie (Rich) Terryah, Doug Mersino, Veronica (Marty Wells) Mersino; also survived by 27 grandchildren & 45 great grandchildren; brother of Richard (Kathy) Mersino, Phyllis Pagel, Stanley (Ruth Ann) Mersino, Dennis (Laura) Mersino; preceded in death by parents Mathew & Gladys and siblings: Bernice Jozwik, Patricia Mersino, Harold Mersino, Donald Mersino, Howard Mersino, Joan Pincumbe. Mathew retired from I.T.T. Higbie and was a WWII Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with family, the outdoors, traveling and watching the Tigers. He was a member of Knights of Columbus # 4764, North Oakland Elks, American Legion, 40/8 Voiture # 1536, VFW Ortonville Post # 582. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. & Thursday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Rosary Service Thursday 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. at St Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Interment with Military Honors Saturday 10:30 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to St Anne Catholic Church Care & Share. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

