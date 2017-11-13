Mavis Hearns

HEARNS, MAVIS JUNE of Ortonville; was reunited in Heaven with her husband Kenneth Hearns and daughter, Cathy Hanks on November 9, 2017. She was 87.

Born in Ortonville, Michigan to the late Harry and Beatrice Frick. She is survived by six grandchildren, Terry “Andy” (Jennifer) Hanks, Brandi (Bob) Hanks, Melissa (Eddie) Brannam, Kelli (Ikan) Hanks, Shaun (Jessie) Hanks and Ashlee (Bobby) Woods; also survived by ten great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; two sisters, Frances Baldwin and Eileen Bradley. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. No formal service will be held. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Township Firefighters Foundation (53 South St., Ortonville, MI 48462). Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com