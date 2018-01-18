Meteorite among us

By David Fleet
Editor
It looked like fireworks.
Kim Sweeder, a Holly Township resident was driving near Burton on Tuesday evening when she watched a bright ball cross the sky.
“There was a high pitched screech,” said Sweeder. “It was a very bright blue and the dark sky lit up. I thought wow— fireworks in the winter.”
Sweeder along with millions of mid-Michigan resident reported a similar event. However, there was no fireworks rather the arrival of a meteorite.
The National Weather Service later confirmed the meteorite occurred around 8:10 p.m.
Dustin Scriven, is a 2011 Brandon High School graduate and earned a bachelor of science in astrophysics from MSU and is currently working on a doctorate degree in physics at Texas A & M.
“I’ve seen a few meteors,”said Scriven. “It happens all the time but they hit the atmosphere and burn up. Meteorites are not so common. People make a living watching the sky for the big one to hit the earth. But, it has not happened yet, just small ones like hit Michigan. They really could cause serious damage.”
By David Fleet