Meteorite among us

By David Fleet

Editor

It looked like fireworks.

Kim Sweeder, a Holly Township resident was driving near Burton on Tuesday evening when she watched a bright ball cross the sky.

“There was a high pitched screech,” said Sweeder. “It was a very bright blue and the dark sky lit up. I thought wow— fireworks in the winter.”

Sweeder along with millions of mid-Michigan resident reported a similar event. However, there was no fireworks rather the arrival of a meteorite.

The National Weather Service later confirmed the meteorite occurred around 8:10 p.m.

Dustin Scriven, is a 2011 Brandon High School graduate and earned a bachelor of science in astrophysics from MSU and is currently working on a doctorate degree in physics at Texas A & M.

“I’ve seen a few meteors,”said Scriven. “It happens all the time but they hit the atmosphere and burn up. Meteorites are not so common. People make a living watching the sky for the big one to hit the earth. But, it has not happened yet, just small ones like hit Michigan. They really could cause serious damage.”