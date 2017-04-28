Michael Clifton Allingham of Clarkston, MI passed away November 13, 2016 in Orlando, FL.

He was 74.

A memorial service will be held on May 5, 2017 at 10:15 at Great Lakes National Cemetery 4200 Belford Rd. Holly, MI 48442.

Michael was born November 13, 1942 in Detroit, MI. He graduated in 1965 from Redford High School and went on to attend Michigan State University. He served in the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1971. He earned his Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar and the National Defense Service Medal. Michael was a successful real estate agent in Oakland County for over 40 years. He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed the opportunity to travel.

Michael is survived by his five children: David Allingham, Leslie Lhota, Tony Dettore, Michael Allingham, and Anamarie Allingham; his two sisters, Carolyn Allingham and Paula McDowell; and one brother, Larry Allingham, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Allingham and Joann Allingham.