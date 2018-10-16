Michael Robin Griffin, “Mike” Age 56, of Coconut Creek Florida, formerly of Zeeland, Michigan, died Friday, October 12, 2018 in Broward County, Florida.

Mike was a 1980 graduate of Davison High School, a member of the Boy Scouts, Davison Troop 355, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. Following High School, Mike attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. He was a dedicated EMT for the Zeeland Rescue Squad. Most recently, Mike was an executive with a logistics firm in Florida. He was the beloved father of Joseph and Robin Griffin; dearest grandfather of Chase Michael Griffin; loving son of Donald and Dolores Griffin; and the best big brother of Colleen Griffin. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Donations may be made to the donor’s choice in memory of Mike’s many passions. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com