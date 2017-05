Connect on Linked in

Michael Sands of Ortonville died May 11, 2016.

He was 69.

Michael was born April 23, 1947 in Goodrich to Glenn and Betty (Granger) Sands. Michael was a proud member of UAW Local 599 and retired from GM Byuck City.

He is survived by his wife Ame, children Anthony Sands,  James (Jodi) Sands, Brian Sands and Adrienne (Marc) Pelkey. Many siblings, grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Funeral Service was held on May 13 at Hill Funeral Home.