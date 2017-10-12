Michigan MABAS open house

By David Fleet
Editor
Groveland Twp.-At 11 a.m., Oct 23, the Mobilization Center for Michigan Task Force 1, 7337 Grange Hall Road will be open to the public for a deadication. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. tours of the facility will be conducted.
The event was cancelled earlier this year following a deployment to assist with the aftermath of Hurrican Irma in Florida.
The Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS storage warehouse is a 17,000 square feet facility relocated from a hangar at the Pontiac-Oakland Airport earlier this year and is now located on about two acres of township property.
The MABAS warehouse is home to supplies and equipment used in the event of a major catastrophe including food supplies for workers, logistics, support vehicles, boats for surface water rescue, medical supplies, generators, ATVs, and vans to move the teams statewide.

