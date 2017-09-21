Miracle Boxes deliver, a hit for Michigan sailor on duty

Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

It was just one of about 140 Miracle boxes constructed on July 22, 2017 during a Hometown Hero Packing Party at the Old Town Hall in downtown Ortonville. About 50 individuals had gathered that day for a packing party coordinated by the Friends of AMOS in partnership with Desert Angel, Inc. The boxes were compiled for distribution to deployed—male and female troops.

The items included for the female version of the Miracle Boxes were simple: pedicure set, foot soak, Venus razor blades, eye makeup, facial masks, body lotion, sunscreen, scented candle, herbal tea, all natural snacks and candy, a little purse, a scarf and some cute socks said Brenda Timmermans, a village resident who complied items.

“I didn’t know who it would go to,” said Timmermans. “I had just written female soldier on the package. Wanted to make her feel special for a day.”

It worked.

About a month later Timmermans received a letter in the mail from a Michigan sailor.

Kayla Thayer grew up in Durand, Mich. and joined the Navy after high school. She plans to serve for life, and will soon be transferring from Japan to Guam. She is currently a corpsman, but her goal is to become a Naval Medical Officer.

Timmermans was encouraged by the letter from the Michigan officer.

“I could understand how a package from home could brighten someone’s day,” she said. “And coming from a home state could be just as special.