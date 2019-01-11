Missing Brandon Township man found dead

A Brandon Township man who went missing on Jan. 11 was found dead in the Kearsely Creek.

The 52-year-old man was last seen at 12:15 a.m. He left his residence on Zarieda Street of his own accord and wandered towards the wooded area behind his home, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon deputies were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. The man was schizophrenic and bipolar.

The initial search turned up a shoe and some blood, but the wooded area was too thick and wet for the K-9 unit to continue. A helicopter thermal search also yielded no results.

A ground search was conducted by Brandon deputies with the Brandon Fire Department, the Brandon CERT team, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, the K-9 unit, Oxford Fire, Rochester Fire, Independence Township Fire, White Lake Fire and Groveland Fire departments.