Misty Condidine

CONSIDINE, MISTY LYNN of Goodrich; died February 18, 2018; she was 57.  Born June 22, 1960 in Considine, Misty V18-16Pontiac, Michigan to the late Alvin and Joannie (nee: Hodubski) Campbell; she married John Eric Considine on May 26, 1979 in Ortonville, MI.  She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John; two children, John William Considine and Jason Considine; one brother, Alvin Campbell; one grandson, Dylan Considine; her mother-in-law Marilyn Considine.  Misty was employed at Pediatrics of Lake Orion.  Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Oakwood Community Church 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville.  Pastor Shane Stec, officiating.  Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.  Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

