Misty Condidine

CONSIDINE, MISTY LYNN of Goodrich; died February 18, 2018; she was 57. Born June 22, 1960 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Alvin and Joannie (nee: Hodubski) Campbell; she married John Eric Considine on May 26, 1979 in Ortonville, MI. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John; two children, John William Considine and Jason Considine; one brother, Alvin Campbell; one grandson, Dylan Considine; her mother-in-law Marilyn Considine. Misty was employed at Pediatrics of Lake Orion. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Oakwood Community Church 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville. Pastor Shane Stec, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com