Monica Catherine Lambiris

LAMBIRIS, MONICA CATHERINE of Oxford; died February 17, 2018; she was 60.  Born July 7, 1957 in Detroit, Lambiris, Monica V18-15Michigan to Charles Walter and Kathleen Martha (nee: Kalarobich) Meek; she is survived by one daughter, Toni Lambiris; her husband, Theodore Roc Lambiris; three sons, Timothy Lambiris, Tedrick (Carolyn) Lambiris and Thaddeus (Sharon) Lambiris; her mother, Kathleen Meek; one brother, Gerald (Deborah) Meek; three sisters, Patricia (Ray) Rafanowicz, Mary Westcott and Theresa (Bryan) Fink; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter;  she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tiffany Lambiris; her father, Charles Meek; two brothers, Joseph Meek and Laurence Meek.  Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 22, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Pastor Cliff Powell, officiating.  Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery.  Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.    To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

