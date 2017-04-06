More charges in underage sex case

By David Fleet

Editor

A Goodrich businessman and resident who was arrested on July 18, 2016 after he allegedly used the social media app Grindr to attract a 14-year-old boy into his home for sex now faces new charges related to sexually explicit photos discovered in the investigation.

Last July village resident Terry Cadarette was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct; one count of using computers/internet to communicate with another to commit a crime; and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. He was released on bond and had been awaiting trial.

On March 29, 2017 Cadarette was back before Judge David J. Goggins in 67th District Court for an examination that resulted in additional charges after two more victims were named from images obtained in the Genesee County Sheriff Department investigation that depicted underage youth engaged in sexual activity.

“The photos were obtained from the suspect’s phone and computer after a search warrant was issued,” said John Potbury, Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

The additional charges now include four counts of using computers/internet to communicate with another to commit a crime; three counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree; one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and five counts child sexual abuse activity.

Each felony criminal sexual conduct charge carries a 15-year sentence; the communicating with another to commit a crime carries a 20-year sentence and accosting a child for immoral purposes is a four-year sentence if convicted.

Following the examination Cadarette was bound over to 7th Circuit Court, with proceedings overseen by Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut. Cadarette was free after he posted a $100,000 bond.

Cadarette, 49, owner/broker of Real Estate Pros, 8331 S. State Road, Goodrich charges were announced last summer followed a Genesee County Sheriff Department investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, in November 2013 Cadarette, then 45-years-old, was conversing online with a 14-year old boy via the computer application “Grindr” and via text messaging. Grindr is advertised as the world’s leading mobile social network app exclusively for gay, bi- and curious men, with more than 2 million daily users. It is designed to help men meet other men in their area for sexual encounters, dating, or friendship. Grindr requires participants to be 18 or older.

According to the sheriff’s report, the 14-year-old boy, out of concern for the age difference, told Cadarette, “I am only 14-years-old and I am nervous about the age difference.” Cadarette reassured the 14-year-old boy that everything would be fine. Cadarette coaxed the 14-year-old to meet in person and suggested that they meet at a store in Davison. The report states the young boy walked to that store from his parents’ home, and was picked up there by Cadarette. The defendant then drove the 14-year-old to his home in Goodrich. Once inside the home, Cadarette allegedly began engaging in sexual activity with the 14-year-old boy.

Call investigators at 810-257-3422 with any information about the case.