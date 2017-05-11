At 6:30 p.m., May 15, Goodrich Area Schools will present the film, “Most Likely to Succeed,” by Greg Whiteley at the high school Raymond C. Green Auditorium. The film is part of a worldwide campaign to re-imagine education. The film provides an inspiring look at what students and teachers are capable given the vision and courage to transform schools.

The purpose of the event is to foster meaningful discussion among educators, administrators, parents, and students about how current obstacles can be overcome and steps toward change can be taken on a local level.

The screening tour is being co-organized by The Future Project.

Go to mltsfilm.org to learn more. Contact Joy Moll at 810-591-2250.