Munich native masters fourth language

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. -For many American students, Spanish is the only second language they learn in school. But for German foreign exchange student Anja Knoepfle, this is her only chance to learn it in school.

Knoepfle came to the United States in August and is now a student at Brandon High School.

“I can’t learn (Spanish) it in my school,” said Knoepfle.

Though she can’t learn Spanish, she did learn English, French and of course German, so Spanish will be her fourth language to master.

In addition to being multilingual, Knoepfle has also visited quite a few other countries on family vacations and school trips: Turkey, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Spain and now America.

Knoepfle even spent five days in New York City before coming to school in Michigan, one of the many major cities she has gotten to visit.

“London, New York, Paris,” she said “Every place has something special.”

Her school in Munich is much more difficult for Knoepfle—14 classes, and she has different classes on different days, and she is not able to choose which classes she takes. There are also only two schools, so the secondary school is grades 5-12.

“You go to school with children,” she said.

But the easier class load allows Knoepfle the chance to do extra cirriculars. She recently joined poms, which perform during half time at the basketball games. She is also looking forward to prom, as it is a much bigger deal here than in Germany.

She also notices that the buses here will go right by houses to pick kids up, and at home, they all go to a bus stop in town. In addition to the difference in public transportation, her interests differ as well, since in Germany she plays soccer at school.

Knoepfle was also surprised how much was actually similar between here and Germany.

“So many German things are here,” she said . “Like Adidas is German, and it is everywhere here.”

Knoepfle is greatly enjoying school here, and would recommend the foreign exchange program to other students.

“It is not always easy, but it’s worth it,” she said.