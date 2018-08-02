NAHL bound

By David Fleet

Editor

Carson Riddle, 17, of Ortonville was recently drafted by the North American Hockey League.

The NAHL is one of the top junior league teams in the United States and consists of 24 teams, playing a 60 game schedule from mid September to April.

“I’m excited to play,” said Riddle. “I’ve heard a lot of good about the program and it’s humbling that I made it that far.”

Riddle hopes to make an NHL roster someday and is ready for the challenge. “In the summer I’ve been skating with Eastside Elite—that include juniors, college, and NHL players. It’s a lot of fun but it’s also faster and more physical and think quicker. Always on the move.”

Riddle emulates current NHL players— Zach Parise, of the Minnesota Wild and Jamie Benn, of the Dallas Stars

“I watch and study their play on the ice,” he said. “They’re amazing skaters.”

Riddle attended Brandon Schools, Orchard Lake and the TPH Hockey academy online school.

Riddle, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 155 pounds will play center and left wing for the Minnesota Austin Bruins, a city southwest of Rochester.

At 7-years-old Riddle stepped on the ice. Since then he’s played for the Orchard Lake Pirates, Orchard Lake United, Belle Tire and Honeybaked. His Belle Tire team won three state championship titles out of the four years he played with them. His Honeybaked team won the state championship title in March.

Following a two-three year stint in the NAHL, Riddle has committed to attend Western Michigan University and skate for the Broncos of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Riddle will finish his senior year of high school and live with a billet family in Austin. Billet families offer room and board to junior ice hockey players like Riddle, who leave home to join elite teams in other towns. Carson is the son of Mike and Marcy Riddle.