Nancy Olszewski

Nancy “Dutch” Ellen Olszewski died on May 17, 2018. She was 85.

She passed away in Santa Cruz County where she lived with her daughter Holly Heffner. She is precceeded in death by her son John Bradford Babb.

Nancy is survived by her brothers Michael Scahill, Barry Scahill and Bernard Scahill; children Dinah Guy, Holly Heffner, Mary (Robert) Braniecki and Deborah Frank; grandchildren Amy Huddleston, Mary Nickerson, Matthew Heffner, Melanie Scudder, Christopher Braniecki, Jake Stout, Lisa Brillhart, Holly Frank and Hailey Frank; great grandchildren William Akers, Hailey Heffner, Samuel Heffner, Tiziano Hererra, Tate Nickerson, Paige Nickerson, Clara Heffner, Lillianna Huddleston, Tristan Braniecki, Dana Brillhart, Owen Braniecki, Griffin Braniecki and Grace Brillhart.

Nancy was born in Sacketts Harbor, New York to Burton Joseph Scahill and Irene Major Scahill. She started her career as a model and eventually developed a passion for astrology and ESP. She started a New Age retail outlet that is now run by her daughter Dinah Guy. She retired to California almost 20 years ago and discovered an interest in Genealogy. She delivered binders of proof to every family tree she researched, including one that dated back to 1410. She also beat cancer four times.

A very private service will be held. The family is asking that donations be sent to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at alzfdn.org.