Nathalie Duman

DUMAN, NATHALIE MARIE of Ortonville. Died September 24, 2018. She was 92.

Born May 10, 1926 in Cheboygan, Michigan to the late James and Edith (nee: Lucier) Phillips. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Duman, Linda Duman and Meg Rowland; one brother, Larry (Diana) Phillips; also survived by six grandchildren and several great grandchildren; she was preceded death by her loving husband, William Duman; one daughter, Mary Juno; one sister, Angeline Hoag. Mrs. Duman was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center and a former member of St. Anne Choir. Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerry Frawley, Celebrant. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com