New band director at Brandon Schools

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon High School has a new band director.

Christine Dodge has known her whole life that she wanted to teach, and when she joined band in elementary school, it all made sense to her.

“Right from the start when I joined band in the fifth grade, it’s what I was good at, it’s what I wanted to do,” said Dodge. “I’ve always wanted to teach, so it makes sense in my life. I was one of those weird kids who knew what they wanted to do right away.”

Dodge will be working alongside middle school band director Russ McMartin on both band programs.

“I’ve known Russ for about 10 years,” said Dodge. “On paper, I’m primarily the high school teacher, but Russ and I are teaching as a team.”

She says she is most excited to get to know the students in band, and that she is looking forward to being a part of the program.

“This opportunity arose and it’s closer to my house and it just lined up with how I saw my career going,” she said. “It’s a well established program to begin with. I’m excited for getting to know the kids, I want to know who they are. That’s why I teach.”

Previously, Dodge worked in the Birch Run school district for two years, and the Capac school district for nine years.