New Brandon school board president, vice president elected

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Brandon Board of Education members have shifted positions for the calendar year of 2018 during the Jan. 15 meeting, the first meeting of the new year.

Though all current members on the board remain, the positions of president, vice-president and secretary have changed, per votes by the school board members.

Diane Salter won as president with a 4-3 vote. She received support from Marianne Dwyer, Bob Eisiminger, John Chartier and herself, while Debra Brady, Lisa Kavalhuna and former president Kevin McClellan voted for McClellan. The position was originally held by McClellan.

The new vice-president is Bob Eisiminger, also with a 4-3 vote. Dwyer, Chartier, Salter and Eisiminger voted in his favor while McClellan, Brady and Kavalhuna voted for Brady. The position was previously held by Kavalhuna.

Dwyer won the vote unanimously for the position of secretary, previously held by Salter, as did Brady for her position as treasurer, which she had held previously as well.