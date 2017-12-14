New councilman steps in

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- At Monday night’s meeting, the village council introduced their new councilman Mark Robinson. This was also his first meeting as an councilman. The position was originally held by Liz Waters, and was then given to Keith Dylus, who vacated the seat in November. The partial term, which will expire in November 2018 will be finished by Robinson.

“With this being a partial term it will provide both the community and myself a time to evaluate my position,” said Robinson.

Robinson and his wife Jill have been village residents for 28 years, and have three children and four (soon to be five) grandchildren together. He is a Continuous Improvement Specialist / Engineer in the aerospace fastener industry.

He is also an Army veteran, a part time sound engineer, and enjoys many outdoor activities.

“This opportunity to serve came up fast and I am catching up all the current issues.” said Robinson. “Areas that I would like to see improved are better lighting in the village, addressing the issues with dumpster exposure and skirting. Along with sidewalk repairs.”

Robinson also volunteered to take the spot of council representative on the planning commission, a position also previously held by Dylus, and to share the position on the streets subcommittee with president Wayne Wills.