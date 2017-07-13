New Det./Sgt. named to Brandon substation

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Shawn Werner is the new detective/sergeant in town.

The 47-year-old brings 23 years of experience as a police officer. He worked for the City of Pontiac for 17 years, serving in the undercover narcotics unit from 1998-2002, on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team from 1998-2006, and was the only crime scene investigator in the city for two years, from 2009-2011, during which he slept in a van quite often. He also holds the distinction of being the 2011-12 Pontiac Police Officer of the Year, the last in the department’s history after the city began contracting with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Werner has since served the OCSO and from January 2012 to November 2016 was a detective in Pontiac until his promotion to sergeant and subsequent assignment at the Oakland County Jail. Last Saturday, he and Adam Goldberg, who had served as detective/sergeant in the township since March, effectively switched positions, with Goldberg now serving as a sergeant at the jail.

“They picked me (to be assigned to Brandon Township substation) a little because of my experience and a lot because I have lived in Brandon Township since 2001,” said Werner.“It’s kind of perfect. I think I’ll be a huge asset to the township, having dealt with a lot of major crimes, and can do well for the citizens.”

Werner is married to Cheryl and the father of Ella, 13, and Brayden, 15.