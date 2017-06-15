New in town: Kastler Financial Planning

By David Fleet

Editor

Earlier this month Kastler Financial Planning opened at 875 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, providing a no-product-sales and no-commission financial planning service. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., June 21.

Owner Mike Kastler says his company offers an affordable alternative for middle-incomers looking for a secure future.

“The only fee I get paid is what the client pays me, so there isn’t a product bias,” said Kastler, a Clarkston resident for the past seven years.

“My goal is for every client to walk away with a well understood financial strategy and plan to meet their specific life goals,” he said. “I want the financial planning process to be a delightful process instead of dreadful process. I wanted to create a business model that gives the middle-income client an educational approach and better overall experience with financial planning.”

Kastler has helped area families with personal finance since the early 2000s as a small group leader for Financial Peace University. He is also the author of the budgeting book titled “Get a G.R.A.S.P. on Your Budget and Your Cash,” published in 2009.

For the last two years, Kastler has been a financial planner with Garrett Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC fee-only advisory firm with offices in 14 states.

“I joined Garrett because their views on financial planning, non-commissions and client-first fiduciary mentality fit with what I was looking for and what I wanted to offer my clients,” Kastler said.

Kastler earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics and computer science from Lawrence Technological University; a master of science degree in finance from Walsh College of Accountancy and Business. He also received an executive education from Harvard Business School. said people who can benefit from this new consultative approach to financial planning include young families planning for college and retirement; those nearing retirement who need to maximize their fixed income payments, and even retirees interested in the most tax-efficient withdrawal strategy.

“Other lifestyles that can particularly benefit from personalized financial planning include blended families and small business owners,” he said.

Kastler offers consultations at the client’s home or in his new Ortonville office. Fees for services are available on an hourly, project, retainer, or assets under management basis. Contact Kastler toll-free at 888-566-1841or mkastler@kastlerconsultinggroup.com. or KastlerFinancialPlanning.com.