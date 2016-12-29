New in town: Wills Chiropractic

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville

– There’s a new chiropractor in town.

Jason Wills joins several other chiropractors in the area, but offers something special.

“What makes me different is I have a specialty in applied kinesiology,” said Wills. “It’s a system of assessing body function as well as how it relates to the structure of muscles, nerves, and how everything is intertwined. It’s a way of diagnosing muscle imbalances, neurological imbalances as well as treating via reflexes and acupuncture meridians.”

Applied kinesiology, he continued, relates to Chinese medicine and allows him to dig deeper into the causes of a patient’s pain with a simple muscle test to gain understanding of the issues. The test offers instantaneous feedback and checks thyroid, heart and digestive systems in just a few seconds.

Wills, a Brandon Township resident, and his wife Heather, also a chiropractor, have owned Wills Family Chiropractic, for 11 years. They moved the business from Clarkston to Ortonville on Oct. 1, and now occupy the former Regiani dental offices at 101 South Street in the village.

Jason Wills earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-med from Michigan State University in 1999. In 2003, he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa with a doctorate degree in chiropractic.

He employs a massage therapist and offers nutritional support at his practice, focusing on natural supplements, part of the training for applied kinesiology. Most insurance plans are accepted.

Wills welcomes patients who don’t like regular chiropractors because they fear they will have to go three times per week for three months, as well as those who are having recurring trouble with sports injuries. Patients travel from an hour away to see Wills, many who aren’t seeking an adjustment, but treatment for psoriasis, or want natural remedies for other issues.

“The uniqueness of my style of treatment is not like anything you will find in 20 miles,” said Wills. “There are other applied kinesiologists around, patients try them out, but they come back to me.”

Wills Family Chiropractic, 101 South St., Ortonville. 248-831-1050. www.willsfamilychiropractic.com.