New in town:‘It’s the Little Things’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-On April 14, ‘It’s the Little Things’ opened at 431 Mill St. in the village.





“It’s something I wanted,” said owner Lisa Paynter. “I love small town and always have.”

Paynter, along with her husband Jesse, opened the shop after she was a vendor on ‘Witches Night Out’ last October in the village.

“It poured down rain, but the turnout and support was amazing,” she said. “It’s been great, nothing but positive feedback. I love Ortonville.”

The shop, she says, is not a consignment. They carry clothing, purses, bags, beer and wine accessories, jewelry, old time candy and more.

“Things that you’re not going to find at a store,” she said. “Somewhere they can run in and grab a gift.”

Paynter, who has worked in the restaurant business and did graphics at a printing shop, said she was not the type to sit at home.

“I was retired for four years,” she said. “Now I’m up to seven days a week.”

She is already planning to expand in the building by pushing back one of the walls to give the store more space. Patrons have already been requesting more things to be carried in the store, like more clothes, and Paynter wants to make them happy.

“The biggest thing to us is meeting people and making friends,” she said. “We’re not just here to fill our pockets.”

‘It’s the Little Things’ is open seven days a week, Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 2-8 p.m., Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m. These are temporary hours until Paynter gets a feel for when people are going to come in and shop.