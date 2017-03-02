New sergeant at Brandon substation

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Det./Sgt. Andy Goldberg is the newest addition to the crew who protects and serves the township.

The 47-year-old who has 18 years of service with OCSO, joined the Brandon substation last week, replacing Det./Sgt. Dale Brown, who returns to duty at the OCSO dispatch center.

Goldberg became a police officer as a way to give back to the community and worked for 10 years as a road patrol deputy in Rochester Hills, with other stints working at the Oakland County Jail and as an enforcement officer countywide for Friend of the Court. He was promoted to sergeant last fall and served the Commerce Township substation, as well as at the Oakland County Jail before being assigned to Brandon Township.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Goldberg. “This is an assignment where I get to solve pieces of the puzzle and it gets me back into the community. We have high standards to keep up and I am happy to do my part.”