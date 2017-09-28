New venue for precincts 1 & 2

Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-The more than 4,000 township voters from precincts one and two will have a new location in the next election.

Earlier this year the Brandon School District closed the Fletcher Intermediate School building, the previous home to precincts one and two. As a result, the Brandon High School gymnasium,1250 South Ortonville Road will be the new facility to vote.

“It really is the best facility,” said Candee Allen, township clerk. “And we won’t have to move again.”

In addition to the new location, new voting machines will also be introduced. The school will close on days of elections for full use of the gymnasium.

Precincts 3, 4, 5 and 6 will all stay at their normal locations.

Voters should have already received their new voter ID cards, but if they have not, they are advised to contact the township office at 248-627-2851 by Oct. 10. Voters should also call if there is an error on their new card.