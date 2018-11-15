New village council president

By David Fleet

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 3-2 for Shannon McCafferty to serve as the new president.

Tim Barraco and Doug McAbee voted no. McCafferty, Wendy Ciaramitaro and Tim Light voted yes.

McCafferty was elected to the council in 2016. She replaces outgoing president Mark Baldwin who did not seek reelection after eight years.

“I’d like to see the village known for better things than arguing,” said McCafferty. “I’d like to see the village come together as a whole and be a more positive place then the division we’ve seen for years. There does not have to be a their side, our side.”

“We are all in this together. If we can’t see that happen then it’s going to be status quo and we’re not going to get things done.”

McCafferty is a Budget Analyst for a U.S. Government agency and has served on the village council since June 2015. She also has served on the village planning commission and the village parks & recreation committee.

“I thank you all,” said McCafferty, following the nomination. “I hope to represent this village with the same amount of dignity and pride that I have in my every day life. I love this town.”

By a village council vote of 5-0 Tim Barraco was elected as president pro-tem replacing councilperson Jake Vick who was not reelected in the Nov. 6 election.