Nicholas Sesock

Nicholas Sesoock of Goodrich; Age 87; passed away May 20, 2017. Born November 11, 1929 in Coal Run, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors. Preceded in death by his cherished wife, Mary Lou, and grandson, Nick Mansfield. Devoted father of Connie (Dr. Sam) Goss, Sandra (Jim) Walters, Steve (Kim) Sesock, Nick (Shelli) Sesock, Tom (Angie) Sesock and Jennifer Sesock. A loving grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 7. Caring brother of Betty (Tushy) Smith, one of many brothers and sisters. The family invites friends to a Celebration of Life, June 12, 2017, 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville, MI 48462.