No injuries after driver crashes car into house

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– A 36-year-old Oxford woman drove her Chrysler Sebring into a farmhouse at about 9:28 p.m., Dec. 13 in the 900 block of North Baldwin Road.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the accident to find the car resting against the home’s foundation.

No one was in the vehicle, in which airbags had deployed. Footprints in the snow from the driver’s side door led to to the front door of the residence.

A man answered the deputy’s knock at the door and when asked where was the person who drove the vehicle into the house, the man pointed at a woman seated in the living room.

The woman acknowledged she was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. She said she had pain in her neck from the accident and the deputy called medics to respond to the home.

The deputy could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the woman and asked her if she had anything to drink. She said she only had two drinks and had taken Vicodin earlier in the day. A breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .11 percent. She also told the dpeuty she had a suspended driver’s license and was driving her boyfriend’s car.

The deputy asked her how she had drove the car into the house and she said she was eastbound on Granger Road when she dropped her lighter. She reached down to retrieve it and noticed she was driving past the stop sign, so she hit her brakes. She lost control of her car, running off the road to the right, finally being stopped by the house.

She was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail. She was issued citations for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, disobeying a traffic control device, and failure to use due care and caution while driving and released pending investigation.