No reason absentee ballot issue debated

After more than 16 years as Groveland Township Clerk, Pam Mazich still questions the necessity of providing a reason to obtain an absentee ballot.

“Citizens have a right to vote,” said Mazich. “They should not have to explain why just to get a ballot. We need to encourage people to vote, not deter them with unnecessary questions.”

Mazich, along with state lawmakers, are taking aim at removing a requirement that voters must provide a reason to obtain an absentee ballot. Currently in Michigan, a registered voter may obtain an absent voter ballot if they are age 60-years-old or older; unable to vote without assistance at the polls; expecting to be out of town on election day; in jail awaiting arraignment or trial or unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons.

If voters don’t meet one of the above requirements they cannot utilize an absentee ballot. Both the Republicans and Democrats in the senate recognize a need for a change.

Wayne Schmidt is a Republican member of the state senate representing District 37 which includes Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Luce and Mackinac Counties. He was first elected in 2014.

Schmidt introduced Senate Bill 117, which is currently in the Committee on Elections and Government Reform. If enacted, the law will provided an absentee ballot if voters apply in person with and provide the village, city or township clerk a picture identification.

“You show an ID when you vote, so you’ll show one in the clerk’s office, too, when getting an absentee ballot,” said Schmidt. “If voters need IDs, the state is willing to work with people. Consider, too, that you need an ID to rent a car, buy alcohol—voting should be the same way. There’s just not a lot of voter fraud. We have a good system in place; however, one more level of security is still needed. The bigger consideration is getting people to vote and I’m willing to work with the Democrats to get this done. At the end of the day we have similar goals, but just different routes.”

On the Democratic side, State Senator Steve Bieda is sponsoring S.B. 55. Senate District 9 includes Macomb County: Center Line, Eastpointe, Fraser, Roseville, Warren, and a portion of Clinton Township. Like the Republican version of the no reason absentee bill, S.B. 55 is also currently in the Elections and Government Reform Committee.

According to Bieda’s bill, registered voters must apply for an absentee ballot in person or by mail to the village, township or city they are registered to vote in. Once the application is received and verified, an absentee ballot is then obtained. No ID is required.

“Registered voters need no excuse and they don’t need to ask for permission to vote,” said Bieda. “You have a right to vote. It’s not the government’s business why you want to vote absentee. Voters already register, it’s just a common sense thing—honestly it’s rather insulting to ask or to prove why you need an absentee ballot.”

Tere Onica, current Atlas Township supervisor who served 16 years as clerk and would support a change, says voters are just trying to do the right thing.

“In my opinion, no reason absentee ballots are the way to go,” said Onica. “Many times voters don’t know they are going to be absent on election day. They work and often have a difficult time getting to the polls before they close at night.”

“Consider the fact they allow an absentee ballot in Michigan if you’re awaiting arraignment for a crime or you are in jail. Or what if you’re dyslexic? Some voters just have a more difficult time to decide. The absentee ballot avoids the pressure at the polls—it provides time to answer.”

Mazich suggests a no election year is a good time to change the law.

“People may just need more time to think about an item on the ballot,” she said. “Voters come in and have to look for a reason to obtain an absentee ballot—that’s not right. As a clerk in Michigan we are trained and security is very tight. We need to change the law.”