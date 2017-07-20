NOTICE TO CREDITORS, TRUST ESTATE

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The Settlor, Arlyn C. Wise (date of birth) January 26, 1927. who lived at 466 E. Glass Rd., Ortonville, Michigan died May 25, 2017. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Arlyn C. Wise Revocable Living Trust dated, April 23, 2009, as amended, will be forever banned unless presented to Larry C. Wise, Successor Trustee, within four months after the date of publication.

Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.

Larry C. Wise

PO. Box 356

Byron MI 48418

(248) 701-5755

Publish in The Citizen 07-22-17