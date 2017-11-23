Oakland County Deputy killed in Brandon Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported today that at approximately 12:31 am an Oakland Country deputy was killed during a police pursuit in Brandon Township.

According to the report, the pursuit started in Lapeer County and went westbound on I-69 to southbound on M-15 and then entered Oakland County into Brandon Township. At the intersection of southbound M-15 and Seymour Lake Road the deputy was just outside of his patrol car about to deploy “Stop Sticks” when the fleeing suspect hit the deputy and the suspect’s vehicle then rolled over.