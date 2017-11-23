Oakland County Deputy killed in Brandon Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reported today that at approximately 12:31 am an Oakland Country deputy was killed during a police pursuit in Brandon Township.
According to the report, the pursuit started in Lapeer County and went westbound on I-69 to southbound on M-15 and then entered Oakland County into Brandon Township. At the intersection of southbound M-15 and Seymour Lake Road the deputy was just outside of his patrol car about to deploy “Stop Sticks” when the fleeing suspect hit the deputy and the suspect’s vehicle then rolled over.
The suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of the deputy a 22 year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
His name will not be released until all next of kin have been notified.
“We ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Bouchard.