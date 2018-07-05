Oakland County Fair opens

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Today Kaydence Schudlich wares a crown thanks to a rabbit named “Mocha.”

On June 28, Schudlich was crowned Oakland County Rabbit Princess thanks the 2-year-old English Lop rabbit that tips the scale just under 13 pounds.

“The rabbits that don’t bite and let you hold them do the best,” said Schudlich, a 10 year old, sixth grade student at Murphy Elementary student. “I’ve raised rabbits for five years and this is the first time I made princess.”

On June 6, Schudlich, a Hadley resident and third generation 4H participant will be one of hundreds showing livestock and participating in the annual Oakland County Fair, 12451 Andersonville Road, Davisburg.

Hamilton’s of Ortonville, 465 Mill St, Ortonville, will also be present at the fair.

“We’ve always been involved in the fair from the get go,” said Kris Harris of Hamilton’s. “We’re a proud supporter of the 4H kids. Hamilton’s is going to be at the fair in a tent selling all 4H supplies for the children.”

The Oakland County Fair runs through July 15. Cost is $12/car, $6/motorcycle or $6/person if a car is not driven to the fair grounds. There are additional costs for rides and arena events. The fair is open daily 9 a.m.-11 p.m. except on the 15th when the fair grounds close at 7 p.m. Visit oakfair.org for more information.