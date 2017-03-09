By David Fleet

Editor

“Obsession,” the story of the Frankenstein Family and an original play by Elizabeth Lackey with libretto by Michael Lackey, will be performed at Brandon High School next week.

“The music is fantastic,” said Brittney Ward, play director in her second year at Brandon High School. “I’ve been wanting to do this play for a long time and we now have the right students to make that happen. ‘Obsession’ is a lot darker than other musicals—it’s a cross between ‘Les Miserables’ and ‘Sweeney Todd.’ It’s a great take on the original novel ‘Frankenstein’—gothic literature. There is some blood and killing at times, so it’s not really recommended for those 12 and under. The challenge is many of the parts are much like opera and for students it’s a big change from conventional speaking parts.”

Performances of “Obsession” will be 7:30 p.m., March 17 and 18, as well as 2:30 p.m. March 19, all at the BHS Performing Arts Center, 1025 S. Ortonville Road. Tickets at the door are $5 for students and $10 for adults.