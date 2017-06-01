On track at Bristol

By David Fleet

Editor

A local junior racer recently came one lap closer to a professional career last month.

On May 21, Michael Clancy, Jr., a 14-year-old Brandon Middle School eighth grade student, was one of 36 drivers who qualified at the Bristol Motor Speedway Short Track U.S. Nationals.

Clancy, Jr., along with his father, Michael Clancy, Sr., traveled to the iconic track located about 100 miles east of Knoxville, Tenn. where he competed and qualified in the 17th pole position from a field of 50 drivers.

Due to his age, Clancy, Jr. is allowed to compete only in the short track— any track under a mile. He will continue short track until he is 18-years-old.

Clancy averaged 132 mph in the race and moved up to fifth place at about lap 40 of 100.

“He was running great through the field of drivers,” said Clancy Sr. “About halfway through the 100 lap race the number #2 car turned into Michael, clipping the right-rear side of his car. That turned Michael into the wall.”

Clancy Jr. was not injured in the crash.

Clancy, Jr. who is sponsored locally by Dalton Industries and Made In Detroit, will now move on to Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind. for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race.

Clancy, Jr.’s racing career started at an early age.

His first vehicle of choice was the .25 midget car, a quarter the size of midget racer which lap the 1/20 mile track in often under five seconds. Clancy, Jr. had competed at Waterford Hills Quarter Midget track for seven years and earned the Gen Next Western and Eastern championship trophies, to be added to the hardware already lining the walls at AC Tire as well as at home. Clancy, Jr. raced in United States Auto Club .25 Midgets though 11-years-old. The junior speedster finished in the top three in 18 races in 2014 each good enough to earn him a trip to the awards podium and he also won eight of 10 national races that year. At age 12 he stepped up to full-size cars and in May 2015 Clancy, Jr. took on Owosso Speedway.

Last year Clancy, Jr. raced at New Smyrna Speedway and NASCAR’s World Series of Asphalt Car Racing on Feb. 11-20. located just south of Daytona International Speedway, home to the 500 mile race.