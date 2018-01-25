One Cup at a Time:NBC Nightly News to air segment

By David Fleet

Editor

On Jan.18, area residents participated in the taping of an NBC Nightly News segment with Michigan’s 8th Congressional district candidate Elissa Slotkin (D). The seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop (R). That segment was scheduled to run on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” but was rescheduled because of breaking news coverage of the vote to end the government shutdown. Longer portions of the 45-minute NBC segment featuring local residents will appear in planned expanded coverage and special features on the extraordinarily large number of women running for congressional seats.

The meeting at Brioni’s Cafe, 7151 N. Main St., Clarkston featured authors of the “One Cup at a Time: Why a Gaggle of Geezers Gathers Every Monday Morning to Solve the World’s Problems.”

The book, 11 chapters, one by each friend, is the brainchild of Bill Haney, a Brandon Township resident, who offered guidance to his co-authors, most of whom have never been involved with a book. The book evolved from the original idea of capturing stories of each writer’s experience growing up to give readers a window into dramatic decades in history— the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

Haney has tallied more than 400 books in which he has had a hand in some form— as author, co-author, ghost writer, editor, publisher, or consultant.

“NBC chose to feature Slotkin because they rated her a highly qualified and intriguing candidate in one of the nation’s most prominent and hotly contested congressional districts,” said Haney. “My fellow authors of the One Cup at a Time book had met twice previously with Slotkin, prior to the Jan.18 taping at Brioni’s Cafe in Clarkston. That day, an NBC News crew followed Slotkin as she traversed the bizarrely gerrymandered Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District which zigs and zags from Rochester to Lansing.”