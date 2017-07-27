Ortonville Community Historical Society membership picnic

At 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, the Ortonville Community Historical Society will host the annual membership IMG_4506picnic at the Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St., Ortonville.
All current members of the historical society and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to attend. This is an old-fashioned potluck dinner; bring a dish to pass for 12 people; grilled hot dogs, drinks and paper products will be provided. In addition, Kathleen Leece’s 99th birthday will be celebrated with cake and ice cream and a singing of “Happy Birthday” to her.
The community is invited to attend. RSVP to Mary Alice Seelbinder at 248-627-4429.

