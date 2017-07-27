Ortonville Community Historical Society membership picnic

At 5:30 p.m., Aug. 3, the Ortonville Community Historical Society will host the annual membership picnic at the Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St., Ortonville.

All current members of the historical society and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to attend. This is an old-fashioned potluck dinner; bring a dish to pass for 12 people; grilled hot dogs, drinks and paper products will be provided. In addition, Kathleen Leece’s 99th birthday will be celebrated with cake and ice cream and a singing of “Happy Birthday” to her.

The community is invited to attend. RSVP to Mary Alice Seelbinder at 248-627-4429.