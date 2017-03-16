By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville

-On March 2 the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) conducted its annual organization assessment with the assistance of Main Street Oakland County and the National Main Street program. This marks the 11th consecutive year that the Ortonville DDA has received national accreditation.

“This accreditation is an endorsement of the hard work and commitment of our local volunteers. We are truly powered locally,” said Matt Jenkins, DDA executive director. “It is also an endorsement of the direction the DDA is moving. Our new focus of collaboration and development will enhance the already strong quality of life in Ortonville.”

The purpose of the annual assessment is to recognize program accomplishments, to provide consultation on addressing downtown revitalization issues, and to eliminate barriers to achieving goals and initiatives. Organized around the Ten National Main Street Community criteria, the accreditation program is intended to promote national standards of performance and annual accreditation for those that meet those standards. These standards, developed by the National Trust Main Street Center (NTMSC), provide benchmarks and guidelines on how a Main Street revitalization program should optimally function, as well as serve as an incentive for programs to perform more effectively.

Jenkins said last year the DDA coordinated several events such as Creek Fest, BBE and Christmas in the Village.

The DDA has developed a business plan and adopted a focus on primary strategies to develop the Ortonville Village Park. The park project also uses components of the village master plan for future development.

In addition, the DDA aid business development— not only searching for new business in the downtown area but also in assisting existing businesses to grow.

The Ortonville DDA’s mission is to promote economic revitalization, supporting local businesses, and preserving the natural and historic heritage of the Village of Ortonville. They advocate a return to community self-reliance, local empowerment, and development of Ortonville’s unique characteristics. The Ortonville DDA advocates for businesses and the community by assessing current needs, customizing resources to meet those needs, collaborating with community groups, developing special promotions, and providing technical expertise. To learn more about the DDA, visit

www.downtownortonville.org.

Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) is an economic development program for downtowns, with a historic preservation philosophy and an emphasis on “sense of place.” MSOC helps local government develop their downtowns as vibrant, successful districts that serve as the heart of their communities. To learn more, visit

www.advantageoakland.com.