Patricia Smith

SMITH, PATRICIA ANN of Caro formerly of Ortonville. Died October 29, 2018. She was 61.

Born December 30, 1956 in Goodrich, Michigan to Bill and Eileen (nee: Frick) Bradley. She married Truman E. Smith on February 9, 2007 in White Cloud, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Truman; five children, Stephen (Kourtney) Knox, Joshua Pletcher, Truman Smith, Tim (Lorie) Smith and Mike (Jill) Smith; her mother Eileen Bradley; 13 grandchildren, Clare, Grace, Jeremy, Vanessa, Charlie, Danielle, Brad, Amanda, Christy, Joyce, Katie, Sheri and Erika; one sister, Sandra (Roger Dobis); two brothers, Doug (fiancé Kim Flickenger) Brandley and Rodney (Kim) Bradley; also survived by several great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her father, Bill Bradley and her step-daughter, Matty Smith. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association or the Ortonville Lions Club. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.