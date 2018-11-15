Pay hike for township firefighters, employees

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- on Nov. 8, the township board voted 6-0 to give fire department and township employees and officials a 3 percent wage increase for the 2019 fiscal year. Clerk Candee Allen was absent.

“The township board discussed employee wages at their special meeting on Oct. 16,” said township supervisor Kathy Thurman. “The discussion included giving the fire department, township employees and officials a total of 3 percent wage increases which would include any additional contribution to pension.”

The wage increase will take effect on Jan. 1 for the 2019 fiscal year, and the employees include all employees in the clerk’s office, treasurer’s office, recreation, building department, members and chairpeople of the planning commission, zoning board of appeals, board of review, and board of trustees, as well as OTV staff and other positions, all of which can be found under the new business documents for the November 8 meeting on the Brandon Township website.

“In the township wage scale, it shows a three percent increase,” said Thurman. “I think a lot of employees will be very happy.”