Perry, State roads siren OK’d

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On Aug. 1, the township board of trustees voted 3-0 to secure a permit through the Michigan Department of Transportation to allow West Shore Services to install an emergency siren in the right-of-way at the intersection of Perry and State roads.

Township Treasurer Katie Vick and Trustee Patrick Major were absent from the special meeting.

“Currently we have no new locations for sirens in the township up next,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “While the sirens are important for the community safety, the use of cell phones to notify residents of pending danger is also part of the equation. We understand, too, that not everyone has access to a cell phone—that’s why we’ll review the coverage area of the sirens for the township.”

In November 2016, David Stamm, Genesee County Emergency Manager, announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Genesee County Warning Siren Project that will provide $378,725 in funding. The township will receive about $30,000 toward the siren, which will require about $11,000 in matching funds.

The comprehensive township siren project began in November 2013 when Jeffrey DuPilka, president of Allendale-based West Shore Services, reviewed the outdoor warning coverage area. The company is the largest distributor of warning equipment in Michigan. The report from West Shore designated eight priority locations for areas to be covered with warning sirens.

The township will utilize emergency sirens including the original siren on Hegel Road near the Goodrich Country Club, which covers the village, golf course and the Goodrich schools campuses. A siren was installed in 2014 near Ridge and Lakeshore roads.

A grant from the Genesee County Emergency Management and Homeland Security of $19,000 was awarded in 2015 to the township and used to purchase a tornado siren located near Irish and Jordan roads on the west side.