Peter George Voit
Peter George Voit of Ortonville; died December 1, 2018.
He was 86.
Born December 11, 1931 in Vienna, Austria to the late Karl and Johanna (nee: Lauterer) Voit. Peter married Edith Anna Kraus on July 24, 1954 in Vienna, Austria. As a young couple, they made their home in the Detroit area beginning in 1956. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Edith; one son, Ronald Peter Voit; three daughters, Alyce (Paul Hudacek) Voit, Renee (David) Voit-Porath and Claudia (Gary Duncan) Voit; two grandchildren; Madeline Baroli and Harrison Voit; many nieces and nephews, including John, Linda, Mike and Pete, and great niece Julie Hopper and great nephews Paul and Delmar; also former son-in-law, Mathew Baroli, as well as family in Austria. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ava Cameron and son-in-law Ron (Claudia Voit) Finucane. Peter was a master craftsman, with cabinet making as his career, but he shared his carpentry and woodworking talents with family and friends by making numerous wood creations, cabinets and furniture. He was builder of their home and cottage, and even several musical instruments. A musician himself, Peter was a member of the "Waterford Jammers", just one of several musical groups he played with. He was also an animal lover, as over the years the family had horses, dogs, cats and more, always sharing in their adventures. An active man, Peter played badminton and line danced regularly, and he downhill skied as recently as the winter of 2017/18. He loved to ride horses and drive a buggy with his wife Edith. Peter had a great sense of humor and he loved to have fun with family and friends. In his children Pete instilled an incredible work ethic, along with a great love and appreciation of all kinds of music, arts and culture, to which they are eternally grateful.