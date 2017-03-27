Peter Tisdale Park of Holly/Ortonville formerly of Midland.

Died March 24, 2017. He was 59.

Born April 29, 1957 in Midland, Michigan to William and Kathleen (nee: Lawless) Park. He is survived by his father, William (Thea) Park; three sisters, Kerry Ellen (Barry) Parker, Michele (Thomas) Park Fry and Lynn (Ken Roy) Park Walls; one uncle Peter Allen (Rhea) Park; also survived by 8 cousins and many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his mother, K. Monica Park Miller. Peter was a 1975 graduate of Midland Dow High School. A Celebration of Peter’s Life with McDonald’s Cheeseburgers, French Fries and Diet Coke will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5 – 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlos Padilla Joy Berry AFC 1015 Saginaw Road, Holly, MI 48442. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com