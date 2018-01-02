Phyllis Allen

ALLEN, PHYLLIS LEOLA of Lapeer formerly of Ortonville; Died December 29, 2017. She was 90. Born on August 28, 1927 in Flint, Michigan to the late Phillip John and Ruth Arlene (nee: Sevener) Allen.

She is survived by three children, Ronald (Candee) Allen, Crystal (the late Donald) LaBarge and Janet (Fred) Humphrey; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. She especially enjoyed playing Euchre and Bingo. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Graveside service will be at Ortonville Cemetery in the spring of 2018. Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Society.