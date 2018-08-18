Phyllis Valdez

VALDEZ, PHYLLIS JOYCE of Ortonville; died August 17, 2018. She was 52.

Born January 18, 1966 in Pontiac, Michigan to Carmen Hutchinson and the late David Valdez. She is survived by two sons, Hunter and Daniel Parker; her mother, Carmen and Harold Mallory; three brothers, David Valdez, Daniel Valdez and Miguel (Kim) Valdez; step-sister, Angela (Dustin) Kent. Phyllis was Past Vice-President and Treasurer of the Ortonville Women’s Club. A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor David Pratt will officiate. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be at The Preserve, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.