Planning commission to consider rezoning

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- At 6 p.m., Sept. 6 the Village Planning Commission will consider a proposal to rezone vacant property from Low Density Residential to a Residential Planned Unit Development on about 5.5 acres on the north side of Hegel Road about 600 feet east of M-15.

If the planning commission recommends the rezoning, the village council will then vote on the issue.

If approved the Goodrich Haven Senior Living complex, a single senior housing building with 62 units, will be built on the property. The complex is for low-income seniors under the guidelines of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The complex would feature two-bedroom and one-bedroom apartments. The MSHDA funded project would target senior citizens 62 years and older who are capable of independent living.

The village current master plan indicates that the property should be developed for Medium Density Residential uses such as multiple family residential buildings apartments, duplexes and senor housing, such as the one the applicant is proposing.

On Feb. 27, a recommendation was OK’d by the village planning commission for PUD zoning by a vote of 7-0. However, on March 6 the village council by a 3-2 narrowly defeated the zoning change halting the project. The council also denied, by a 5-0 vote, a Low-Income Housing Tax Program that would have collected about $2,500 per year based on the estimated $9 million value of the project. The LIHTP was for 15 years.