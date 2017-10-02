Dear Editor,

Along with our Brandon tax assessments, Kathy Thurman sends the “Brandon Township News,” a note about happenings in the township. In the 2017 version she writes, “A segment of the Iron Belle Trail going through Brandon Township… was considered. Although 4 possible routes were suggested, there was not enough support to move forward on any of them. Instead, a 5th route traveling down Seymour Lake Road to M15 has been suggested as an alternative.” I have interviewed residents along Seymour Lake Road, and the vast majority of them do not want the trail. Input from those who attended the Sept. 21st meeting was clearly anti-trail. Why do you want to push this on citizens who don’t want it? Please vote no on joining Brandon to the Iron Belle Trail. I will attend the Oct. 5th meeting. If your vote is yes, don’t expect my vote for you next election.

Sincerely, Starlyn Unangst