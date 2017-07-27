Poised for another great year

Dear Ortonville-Brandon Community,

With the fall of 2017 just around the corner, I cannot tell you how excited I am to launch the year in our newly reorganized school district. While there have been many things to cheer about in the Brandon School District, we are poised for another big year for Brandon students in the classroom and beyond. With this in mind, I would like to share five of the many exciting programs to keep your eyes on this year:

1. K-5 STEAM Education for all – The district will be launching Project Lead the Way for all K-5 students. This is a bona-fide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) program that will offer real-world, project-based learning to expand student learning.

2. Top-notch accelerated learning initiative – For the past three years, Brandon has been developing and expanding opportunities for students to flourish academically. Some of the successes of this initiative include the development of a 4th grade through 12th grade honors sequence in math and English, new accelerated courses, just-right grouping, new pathways allowing students to choose more challenging courses, and elevated expectations for all students in Brandon.

3. 1,072 new technology devices and counting – Brandon continues to make large strides in bringing opportunities to students through technology. Since the fall of 2014, Brandon has introduced 1,072 new technology devices for students with the creative use of grants. These devices are bringing cutting edge resources to students, they are offering programs to assist struggling students and they also allow accelerated students to soar ahead to remain challenged.

4. Setting Brandon’s students up for greater success through character education – In an era dominated by social media and cell phones, the Brandon School District has been working to develop a strong character education program that focuses on skills such as manners, respect, professional social skills and so much more.

5. More sports, clubs and activities for students – Over the past two years, Brandon has been expanding opportunities for students outside of the school day to help provide a well-rounded education. With the introduction of new programs and community education, this investment will continue with even more opportunities during the 2017-18 school year.

While this is just a small taste of what lies ahead for our students this year, we are looking forward to another great year serving the youth of this community. With this in mind, I would like to wish you all well for the month of August! Go Blackhawks!

Matthew S. Outlaw

Superintendent for the Brandon School District