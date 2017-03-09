Police disable vehicle to end high speed chase

By David Fleet

Editor

A Brandon Township resident remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail following a high speed chase on March 4.

Andrew Sanchez, 21, was arraigned on March 6 before 52-2 Court Judge Kelley Kostin on counts of fleeing police third degree, a five year felony and reckless driving, a 93 day misdemeanor.

Brandon deputies were advised at 1:05 p.m., March 4 to be on the lookout for a reckless driver possibly operating while intoxicated in the area of Edward Street and Varsity Drive. A witness reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed passing other vehicles and driving in a reckless manner.

Deputies responded to the area and spotted a black Kia traveling at a high rate of speed. According to deputies Sanchez ran the stop sign at South Street and turned south on M-15 for a moment then turned north traveling at a high rate of speed.

“Vehicles on M-15 were pulling off on both sides of the road for the suspect,” said OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander.

Sanchez then turned onto Narrin Street in the Village of Ortonville at speeds estimated at 85 mph. He then turned onto Myron Street, ran the stop sign at James and Myron Streets onto James Street then onto Ball Street still in excess of 85 mph. Due to the speeds and location of the pursuit inside the village limits and the citizens in the area, the deputy terminated the pursuit. Sanchez turned the vehicle around on Francis Lane and the deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to disable his vehicle.

“If the suspect would have lost control of his vehicle he could have killed someone,” added Glover. “It’s a miracle he didn’t. The PIT technique worked to perfection. There were no injuries and just minor damage to the front bumper of the patrol car.”

The precision immobilization technique is a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

When the vehicle finally came to rest, Sanchez exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputies gave chase until Sanchez ran into a wooden fence and was forced to change direction. The deputy drew his service pistol and told Sanchez to get on his knees. He was then arrested and a breath test indicated a .044 percent blood alcohol content. Sanchez said he drank two 40-ounce beers. He later said it was two 24-ounce beers. He said he had smoked marijuana, but was unsure how long ago.

Sanchez was then taken into custody and jailed with a bond set at $25,000 with no cash surety.